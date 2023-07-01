Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.