Franklin Senior Loan ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLBL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. 241,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.