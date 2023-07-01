Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

FEIM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frequency Electronics stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.11% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.