Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $534.07

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.07 ($6.79) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.35). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.18), with a volume of 55,418 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £232.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 536.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.87.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

