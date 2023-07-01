FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 6th

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.