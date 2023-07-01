FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

FTAIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.