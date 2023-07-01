Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.77. 3,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

