FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

