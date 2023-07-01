FY2024 EPS Estimates for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GPCR opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,377,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

