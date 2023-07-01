G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $19.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,594. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

