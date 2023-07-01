G999 (G999) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

G999 (G999) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,865.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

