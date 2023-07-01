Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.02

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.02 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.62 ($0.40). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.40), with a volume of 185,930 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.44 million, a PE ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

