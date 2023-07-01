Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Free Report) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 35,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 69,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.96.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

