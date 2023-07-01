Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 381,355 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.72.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $492.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,994 shares of company stock worth $22,449,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 647,650 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 559,674 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,030,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 511,189 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

