Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 381,355 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.72.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $492.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.30.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Garrett Motion
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 647,650 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 559,674 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,030,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 511,189 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.