Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.14% of Generac worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Generac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

