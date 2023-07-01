General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

GAM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 34,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

