General Electric (LON:GEC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
General Electric Price Performance
GEC stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.68 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.
About General Electric
