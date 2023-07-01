General Electric (LON:GEC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GEC stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.68 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

