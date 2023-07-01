General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $125.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.19.

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

GE opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $110.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

