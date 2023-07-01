Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Lowered to $2.70

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Gevo Stock Down 1.3 %

GEVO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

About Gevo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 726.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

