Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Lowered to $2.70

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GEVO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.07.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
