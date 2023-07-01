GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.29

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 622883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

