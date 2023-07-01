Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

