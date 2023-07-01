Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,132 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

