Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

