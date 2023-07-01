Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $731,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

LOW stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $226.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

