Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

