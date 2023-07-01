Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,620 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

