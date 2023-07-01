Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

