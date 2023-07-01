Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.