Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.