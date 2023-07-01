Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

