Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

