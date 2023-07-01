Glantus (LON:GLAN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.11). Approximately 170,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 63,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

