Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,911,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,704 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,956,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 184.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 944,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 612,437 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK opened at $10.44 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

