Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Holdings Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

