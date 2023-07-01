Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 167.9% in June

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

About Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

