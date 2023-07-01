Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 167.9% in June

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF
About Global X Health & Wellness ETF
The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.
