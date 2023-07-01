Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 167.9% in June

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

Shares of BFIT stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Health & Wellness ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

