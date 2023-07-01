Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 3.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 806,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,037,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Monroe III bought 184,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,158.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 623.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

