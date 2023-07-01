Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:GSST)

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 314,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

