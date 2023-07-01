Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $187.34

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.34 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 170.08 ($2.16). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.21), with a volume of 8,753 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.34 million, a P/E ratio of 334.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.24.

Good Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 576.92%.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

