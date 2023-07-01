Goodwin Daniel L Decreases Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of OLP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,266. The stock has a market cap of $433.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About One Liberty Properties

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible, directly or indirectly for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.