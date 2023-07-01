Goodwin Daniel L Invests $180,000 in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Goodwin Daniel L owned about 0.32% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 144.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

NASDAQ SELF remained flat at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 116.00%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Self Storage

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,360 shares of company stock worth $42,781 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Self Storage Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

