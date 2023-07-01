Goodwin Daniel L Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 3,959,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

