Goodwin Daniel L Sells 36,981 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,981 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

