Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,823.75 or 0.09245920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $304,082.49 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.