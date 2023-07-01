Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $11,761,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0 %

LOPE stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

