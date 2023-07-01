Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $93.90 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

