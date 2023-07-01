Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.