Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.