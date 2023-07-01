Gratus Capital LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

