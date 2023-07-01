Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $298.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.